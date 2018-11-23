Trending:

Richard Easton

Are you having trouble sleeping with all this Black Friday excitement? Have no fear – Simba is here, with a distinctly cushy deal on its hybrid mattress range. Just one of many fantastic Black Friday 2018 UK deals today.

Simbasleep.com will be offering 20 percent off its entire range over the Black Friday weekend.

This includes Simba’s hybrid mattresses, which have 2500 conical pocket springs and memory foam to help conform to your body. There are five layers in total, all combining to offer support irrespective of sleeping position.

Besides these award-winning mattress, you can get 20% off Simba pillows. These luxurious things adapt to the curves and contours of your neck, and are made from 100% anti-allergenic materials.

Simba duvets, cots, beds, mattress protectors, and fitted sheets are also included in the offer. Basically, you can put together a complete bed set for a fifth less than normal.

We saw a similar saving on Simba stuff back in July, but it’s worth noting that this was through the brand’s eBay store, and that the Hybrid Mattresses included in that deal were refurbished. This is the complete range of brand new Simba gear, direct from the brand’s own website.

With Simba’s Black Friday 2018 deal set to last from November 22 to November 26, there’s plenty of time to get comfortable with one of these bed time bargains. Why not sleep on it?

Simba Mattress Deals

Black Friday Simba Deals

Single Simba Hybrid mattress

A single mattress with a combination of 2,500 conical pocket springs and responsive memory foam.

Simba

|

Save £80

|

Now £319

View Deal

Double Simba Hybrid mattress

A double mattress with a combination of 2,500 conical pocket springs and responsive memory foam.

Simba

|

Save £120

|

Now £479

View Deal

King Simba Hybrid mattress

A King Size mattress with a combination of 2,500 conical pocket springs and responsive memory foam.

Simba

|

Save £140

|

Now £559

View Deal

Simba Pillow Deals

Simba Pillow Black Friday Deals

Simba Hybrid Pillow with OUTLAST

This scientifically engineered pillow comes with temperature regulation and adjustable height.

Simba

|

Save £19

|

Now £95

View Deal

Simba Duvet Deals

Simba Duvet Black Friday Deals

Single Simba Hybrid Duvet with OUTLAST

This single duvet actively regulates your temperature for a more refreshing sleep.

Simba

|

Save £39

|

Now £156

View Deal

Double Simba Hybrid Duvet with OUTLAST

This double duvet actively regulates your temperature for a more refreshing sleep.

Simba

|

Save £49

|

Now £196

View Deal

ImagesKing Simba Hybrid Duvet with OUTLAST

This King Size duvet actively regulates your temperature for a more refreshing sleep.

Simba

|

Save £59

|

Now £236

View Deal

Simba Cot Deals

Simba Cot Mattress Black Friday Deal

Simba Hybrid Cot

You can save £29 right now on Simba's hybrid cot mattress.

Simba

|

Save £29

|

Now £116

View Deal

Simba Hybrid Cot Bed

Upgrading to the cot bed will also nab you a larger saving of £35.

Simba

|

Save £35

|

Now £140

View Deal

Simba Hybrid Bunk Bed Mattress

Simba Sleep

|

Save £40

|

Now £159

View Deal

Simba Bed Deals

Simba Bed Black Friday Deals

Double Simba Bed with Headboard

This stylish upholstered double bed is the perfect accompaniment to the Simba Hybrid Mattress.

Simba

|

Save £70

|

Now £279

View Deal

King Simba Bed with Headboard

This stylish upholstered King Size bed is the perfect accompaniment to the Simba Hybrid Mattress.

Simba

|

Save £80

|

Now £319

View Deal

Simba Mattress Protector Deals

Simba Mattress Protector Black Friday Deals

Single Simba Mattress Protector

A deluxe single mattress protector that acts as a layer of protection against dirt and moisture.

Simba

|

Save £9

|

Now £36

View Deal

Double Simba Mattress Protector

A deluxe double mattress protector that acts as a layer of protection against dirt and moisture.

Simba

|

Save £11

|

Now £44

View Deal

King Simba Mattress Protector

A deluxe King Size mattress protector that acts as a layer of protection against dirt and moisture.

Simba

|

Save £13

|

Now £52

View Deal

Simba Fitted Sheet Deals

Simba Sheet Black Friday Deals

Single Simba Fitted Sheet

Simba

|

Save £5

|

Now £20

View Deal

Double Simba Fitted Sheet

A jersey cotton sheet enriched with Aloe Vera.

Simba

|

Save £6

|

Now £24

View Deal

King Simba Fitted Sheet

A jersey cotton sheet enriched with Aloe Vera.

Simba

|

Save £7

|

Now £28

View Deal

Simba Fresh Cot Sheet Black Friday Deals

Simba Fresh Fit Cot Sheet

A fitted sheet and mattress protector combo for the Simba Hybrid Cot Mattress, which is swaddled in super soft 100% jersey cotton.

Simba

|

Save £6

|

Now £24

View Deal

Simba Fresh Fit Cot Bed Sheet

A larger fitted sheet and mattress protector combo for the Simba Hybrid Cot Bed, which is swaddled in super soft 100% jersey cotton.

Simba

|

Save £7

|

Now £28

View Deal

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.