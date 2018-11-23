Are you having trouble sleeping with all this Black Friday excitement? Have no fear – Simba is here, with a distinctly cushy deal on its hybrid mattress range. Just one of many fantastic Black Friday 2018 UK deals today.

Simbasleep.com will be offering 20 percent off its entire range over the Black Friday weekend.

This includes Simba’s hybrid mattresses, which have 2500 conical pocket springs and memory foam to help conform to your body. There are five layers in total, all combining to offer support irrespective of sleeping position.

Besides these award-winning mattress, you can get 20% off Simba pillows. These luxurious things adapt to the curves and contours of your neck, and are made from 100% anti-allergenic materials.

Simba duvets, cots, beds, mattress protectors, and fitted sheets are also included in the offer. Basically, you can put together a complete bed set for a fifth less than normal.

We saw a similar saving on Simba stuff back in July, but it’s worth noting that this was through the brand’s eBay store, and that the Hybrid Mattresses included in that deal were refurbished. This is the complete range of brand new Simba gear, direct from the brand’s own website.

With Simba’s Black Friday 2018 deal set to last from November 22 to November 26, there’s plenty of time to get comfortable with one of these bed time bargains. Why not sleep on it?

