Benefit from triple the data with Virgin Mobile’s 15GB plan now being hiked up to 45GB for just £18 a month.

If you’re non-stop browsing, streaming and updating, it’s probably a good idea to bulk up on your data. Virgin Mobile is taking one for the team by tripling its data allowance on its 15GB plan, meaning you can get a whopping 45GB of data per month for the same cost.

Pay just £18 a month and you can also keep in touch with 5,000 minutes and a dreamy unlimited balance of texts.

When it comes to smartphone users these days, more often than not a substantial data allowance is a necessity to get from month to month. With 45GB of data you can comfortably do everything, from streaming music and bingeing the likes of Now TV and Netflix, to updating the ‘gram with a snap of your lunch, and video calling your mum to wish her a happy birthday.

Buy now: Virgin Mobile 45GB SIM for Price of 15GB (£18 a month)

As long as you’re hopping on the Wi-Fi sometimes, we don’t see why you can’t end the month with data to spare. With Virgin Mobile’s rollover service, any unused data will roll over into next month’s allowance and so on, meaning every last gigabyte will be used and definitely won’t go to waste.

With Virgin Mobile you can also save data by using messaging apps WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook Messenger, all of which you can use to no detriment to your allowance.

If you decide you need more than your 45GB package, or even that it’s more than enough, Virgin Mobile’s SIM-only plans mean you can change it up at any point during your 12-month contract.

Great value for money, get triple the data on Virgin Mobile’s usually 15GB plan. Pay £18 a month in this 12-month tariff and enjoy a juicy 45GB allowance.

