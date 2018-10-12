SIM-free Pixel 2 XL for £489, 6-Month Xbox Live Membership for the Price of 3, plus more deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Pixel 2 XL SIM-Free

Just as anyone could have predicted, the official unveiling of Google’s Pixel 3 has resulted in some significant price drops for its predecessor. The Pixel 2 XL (which launched with the RRP of £799) can now be had, SIM-free, for just £489.99. Even with the Pixel 3 on the horizon, the Pixel 2 XL is still a solid smartphone with one of the best cameras on the market.

2. Xbox Live Three-Month Membership + Another Three-Months for Free

I do love it when this deal pops up. A fairly regular staple over at Amazon but no less of a fantastic offer, this bundle nets you three-months of Xbox Live with an additional three months at no extra cost. That’s a whole six months of online gaming, digital discounts and freebies with Games with Gold.

3. Shark Upright DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Power Brush

As any pet owner will know, trying to remove pet hairs from your flat/house/Winnebago is an eternal struggle. Shark vacuum cleaners are designed with that struggle in mind, coming with a Pet Power Brush attachment to take the hard work out of the whole ordeal. As part of Amazon’s deal of the day, you can save 43% off a brand new Shark upright vacuum cleaner, coming in at just £199.99. What could be better than being £150 in pocket, having a cleaner home and a happier pet? Not much I reckon.

4. Sony PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset

Take it from someone who rarely unplugs their headset from their PS4 controller – unless you have a sound bar, you need a proper pair of headphones for gaming. TV speakers have a tendency to cut out a lot of the nuances from video game sound design and without knowing it, you end up missing out on the experience that you should be getting. If the PS4 is your console of choice then I highly recommend checking out Sony’s Platinum Wireless headset which combines comfort and quality into an affordable package. Speaking of which, buying through AO.com will save you an extra £20 so there’s that too.