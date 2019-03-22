Silent as a Mouse: Logitech’s snazzy wireless mouse is at its lowest ever price

If the constant sound of clicking is infuriating everyone around you or you simply want a great wireless mouse, this deal is music to your ears.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 20% off the usual price of many Logitech computer accessories. The pick of the bunch is the Logi M590 Silent Wireless Mouse, which is down to an all-time low price of just £15.99.

So what makes the Logi M590 such a great mouse? Well, it’s wireless for a start, which is always handy. You actually have two ways to connect wirelessly, either through 2.4GHz with the included tiny USB dongle or you can simply use Bluetooth if your device supports it and do away with dongles altogether.

The Logi M590 also has an attractive, compact design making it a great option for taking on the road with you. There’s a four-way scroll wheel and two thumb buttons that you can customise, so it’s a multi-taskers dream, too. You can also pair the device with two devices and quickly switch between them at a press of a button.

For anyone working across two different machines, Logitech’s Flow software means you can use the same mouse across both and even use the mouse to copy and paste between two different computers.

Logitech has also managed to reduce the sound of clicking by 90%, making it a great choice anywhere where silence is golden. For any students working in a library it’s a perfect choice. Finally, with up to 24 months battery life you’re not going to need to be replacing the batteries constantly.

And if you need any more convincing, know that this writer has already snapped one up…

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.