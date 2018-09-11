Signia’s new Styletto hearable wouldn’t look out of place at the Apple launch

Hearing aids were critical pieces of wearable tech before the wearable tech revolution became a thing. However, while they’ve long provided invaluable assistance to hearing-impaired people, they haven’t always kept pace with the smartphone-connected wearable solutions we’ve become accustomed to.

With its new Styletto hearable, Signia is hoping to change that. With the look of a stylish Bluetooth-headset and an Airpods-inspired charging case, Styletto users will be able to control volume and audio settings from a connected iOS or Android device.

The device charges like a pair of truly wireless earphones, with a charging dock/carrying case that’ll fit neatly into a shirt pocket. The case offers enough juice for four days of continuous on-the-go use.

The company wants this model to bridge the gap between the health and consumer wearable market with a device it says customers will be proud to wear. It’ll come with a choice of three brushed metal finishes (Dark Granite / Silver, Cosmic Blue / Rose Gold, and Snow White / Rose Gold) with a slim form factor and smooth lines.

Of course, the device will need to perform well beyond its style, connectivity and functionality in order to win over users. Signia says it has crisp and perfect audio, with NX Audiolog tech promising industry-leading sound and a top-quality natural voice processor.

Signia’s Maarten Barmentlo said: “Hearing aids have long been associated as being out of date and not at the cutting edge of today’s cool technology and we wanted to change that perception. Styletto has implemented the best possible technology to ensure that not only does the product deliver incredible sound, but is also a very user-friendly device.”

