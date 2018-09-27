Sigma launches five new lenses for all types of camera and photographer

A host of new optics across Sigma’s Art, Contemporary and Sports lines – but still no confirmation of which lenses will be available in the L Mount.

Sigma has announced five new lenses for Canon, Nikon, Sony and Micro Four Thirds cameras – and we’ve been to check them out at Photokina 2018.

There’s no word yet on which of these lenses will be made in the L mount, as part of the new ‘L Mount Alliance’ between Panasonic, Leica and Sigma. But there’s a good chance that at least some of these new optics will be available in the new mount for the likes of the Panasonic S1R.

For now, you’ll find them in the usual familiar mounts, such as Canon EF, Nikon F and Micro Four Thirds.

Here’s a quick look at some of the new lenses and who they’re for.

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

Available from January 2019, this 28mm is a classic focal length for reportage, documentary and landscape photographers.

With a wide aperture and Sigma’s “art” designation, it should make for some excellent environmental portrait and detail shots. It will be available in Nikon F, Canon EF and Sony E Mount, with no word on pricing yet.

Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

Another wide aperture prime lens, the 40mm f/1.4 lens will be available from October 2018. A good choice for wedding, portrait and street photographers, 40mm is a good compromise between 35mm and 50mm when it comes to a classic prime choice.

Again, being one of the Art lenses, detail and resolution should be excellent. This one will be available in Nikon F, Canon EF, Sony E Mount and Sigma’s own SA mount, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens



A good choice for those cameras with a smaller sensor, the 56mm f/1.4 Contemporary lens should be ideal for portrait shooting.

Available in Sony E and Micro Four Thirds mount, when used on an APS-C camera like the Sony A6500, the equivalent focal length will be 84mm, while on a Micro Four Thirds camera, such as the Panasonic Lumix G9, you’ll be looking at 112mm. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports Lens

Available from October 2018, this beast of a lens is ideal for sports, wildlife and action photographers – or indeed anyone who needs to get closer to their subject.

An all-round lens which takes you from a standard mid-telephoto length all the way up to super telephoto, it’d also be ideal for wedding shooters who need the flexibility of different focal lengths without the hassle of switching lenses. It’ll be available for $1,999 in Sigma, Nikon and Canon mounts.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens

You can pick up this classic telephoto lens from December 2018 (with pricing still to be confirmed). It’ll come in handy for all types of subjects, while the wide aperture is great for blurring backgrounds.

A great choice for weddings, gigs and low-light photography, it’ll also be ideal for sports and wildlife shooting if you’re relatively close to the action. It’ll be available to buy in Sigma, Nikon and Canon mounts.