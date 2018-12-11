If you bought a copy of Doom in 1993, you’ve got to say you’ve had some excellent value from it. Not many games can expect support a quarter of a century after release, but the original Doom is getting a fifth episode to celebrate its 25th year: Sigil.

It’s not an official episode, but given it comes straight from the desk of co-creator John Romero, it’s about as official as you’re ever likely to see. It’s designed to fit alongside the original four episodes – the fourth of which itself was an add-on made for 1995’s Ultimate Doom.

“I worked on it part time during 2017 and 2018, mostly while I was on vacation or in the evenings,” Romero wrote on his website. “For me, making this whole episode was a labor of love and a reminder of all the amazing times that we had at id working on the original. I was fortunate to be a part of such a great team and a foundational game.”

The add-on pack features nine brand-new levels that can be played alone, cooperatively or in deathmatch modes. “I wanted the levels to feel like they belong to the original game as if they were a true fifth episode,” Romero wrote. “I believe that people playing Sigil will recognize my design style, but see new things I’m doing because this episode does not take place on a military base – it takes place in Hell, which is new to me within DOOM®’s design space. There’s a massive room in E5M6 that is the coolest room I’ve created in any map.”

If the idea of paying for an add-on for a 25-year-old game leaves you cold, then you can relax: Romero is actually releasing it free of charge as a .wad file that can just be dropped into your current installation of Doom. If you don’t have Doom installed, it can be downloaded on Steam for £3.99.

True fans and collectors can send some money Romero’s way, and they’ll get quite a lot extra for their trouble. Not only will the game come on a 3.5-inch floppy disk-shaped USB drive, but the $166 “beast box” edition comes with a booklet and print, an XL shirt and “a pewter statue of John Romero’s head on a spike.” That sounds like a weird gift – and it is – but it does make a little more sense if you know a little bit about the original game’s Easter eggs. Most temptingly of all, the paid versions come with a brand new track to shoot monsters to, penned by metal guitarist Buckethead.

However you decide to play, Sigil will be available in February 2019.

Will you be playing Doom’s add-on pack, or does the game feel too dated nowadays? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews