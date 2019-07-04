The sequel to the Fossil Sport could be on its way. That’s what the discovery of a Bluetooth listing suggests, but since the original only came out in November 2018, there could still be a little bit of a wait before the Fossil Sport 2 arrives.

A new Fossil Sport 2 has been uncovered via the certification board for Bluetooth – Bluetooth SIG. The product was listed on July 1 as a Bluetooth device from Fossil – this doesn’t necessarily guarantee it’s the Fossil Sport 2, but there is a key hint on the listing.

Gadgets & Wearables reports that the device has the name DW10F1 on the Bluetooth SIG listing. The Fossil Sport from last year had been listed as the DW9F1. While this is far from a guarantee that the DW10F1 is the Fossil Sport 2, it seems fairly likely.

Beyond this information and the assumed name, we know very little about the Fossil Sport 2. The Fossil Sport features the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, and the sequel is expected to do the same.

Hopefully, the Sport 2 will come with some new and enhanced features elsewhere though – both in terms of hardware and its utilisation of Wear OS.

Whether this is the Fossil Sport 2 or not, there’s a chance that the device will be announced very soon. That’s because the original Fossil Sport was announced just a month after it was listed as being Bluetooth SIG certified.

The Trusted Reviews take on the Fossil Sport was less than glowing: “The Fossil Sport’s lacklustre battery life and buggy performance undermine this otherwise sports-friendly smartwatch”. However, the smartwatch did receive a solid three-star rating.

Fossil smartwatches haven’t exactly taken the world by storm. Figures reported in May of this year showed the number of smartwatches shipped by the company had actually declined from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019.

