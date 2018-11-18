Sicario 2 4K steelbook plunges by 30% for Black Friday

4K UHD steelbooks are more expensive than standard UHDs. The recently released Sicario 2 4K steelbook has come down by 30% for Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.

Sicario 2: Soldado is the sequel to Sicario. Sicario 2 loses director Denis Villenueve, cinematographer Roger Deakins and star Emily Blunt, but retains Benicio del Toro’s Alejandro and Josh Brolin’s CIA agent Matt Graver. As the war on drugs on the US/Mexico border escalates, Alejandro and Graver decide to take the Mexican drug cartels head on to try with even grimmer tactics than before.

The Sicario 2 4K steelbook is not the only edition to be discounted. Both the Blu-ray and the DVD have gone by a third as part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

Steelbooks aren’t only more expensive than standard 4Ks, the price often doesn’t drop either. This Sicario 2 4K steelbook will be available for under £20, and considering it came out at the end of October, that’s a pretty good deal for 4K collectors.

Sicario was a fantastic film when it came out in 2015 and by all accounts the sequel does not match the original. Despite that, it carries on in the same vein, offering an (enjoyably?) nihilistic perspective on the border politics between the US and Mexico. While you could call Sicario 2 a politically dubious film, it is a spare and often brutal thriller. If you liked the original, you’ll likely be a fan of this too.

