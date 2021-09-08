Shure unveil upgrade for five-star Aonic 215 earbuds

The Aonic 215 were one of our favourite wireless earbuds of 2020 and Shure has announced an upgrade for the earbuds with bug-like antennae.

The modular design is the same as before, so it remains a good – if odd looking – fit for music lovers and those who enjoy workouts, and the Aonic 215 2nd gen can still be swapped from a wireless to wired connection with the Secure Fit Adapter. Bluetooth mirrors the original with support for SBC, AAC, and aptX as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Though there’s no noise cancellation, Shure say the Aonic 215 block up to 37dB of noise through their design, with the Environment Mode provided to let sounds through. Battery life is 8 hours per earbud and 32 in total with the charging case.

So that’s what stays the same. What’s new? The Aonic 215 Gen 2 have now secured an IPX4 rating to protect them better from sweat and rain. Listeners can now create their own EQ settings or choose from multiple presets within the ShurePlus PLAY app.

Improvements have been made to call quality, with audio now able to be heard in both ears, while role switching allows for either earbud to be used independently.

There will be no need to power the earbuds on as the Aonic 215 Gen 2 power up automatically when taken out of the case. Volume control is now present on the earbuds themselves, along with a mute button, and the app allows for button customisation so you can choose what you want out of volume, playback and call controls on either earbud.

The Aonic 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones (Gen 2) come in black and blue finishes, and are more affordable than the RRP for the original with prices starting at £209. However, the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter (Gen 2) is a hefty £169. They’re both on sale now.