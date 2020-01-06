Legendary audio brand Shure has announced a new range of headphones in the AONIC product line, made up of over-ear noise canceller and true wireless in-ear

US audio brand Shure has revealed two new pair of headphones at CES 2020. The AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones and the AONIC 215 True Wireless make up the new range, using the experience that Shure has in the professional audio market to help craft these two efforts.

Related: Best wireless headphones

The noise-cancellers have been designed with comfort in mind, delivering twenty hours of battery life. The true wireless earbuds, which have a rubbery stem for a more secure fit, employ the same design as musicians for in-ear monitoring on stage, offering eight hours of battery life with another three additional charges in the case.

Shure claims that with these two pairs, music lovers, audiophiles and musicians will be able to experience the same premium level of audio quality in whatever environment you may find yourself in.

Shure’s acoustic engineers have focused on balancing the requirements of balancing the ambient sounds and acoustics of the AONIC range, using the latest high-quality Bluetooth codecs to “accurately deliver the legendary Shure audio” in a wireless format.

These headphones support Environment Mode through the ShurePlus PLAY app (Android/iOS), which allows the listener to tweak how much ambient noise the headphones should let in.

“The biggest legends in music – Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin, and others – have trusted Shure microphones and gear in studios and on the biggest stages worldwide,” said Eduardo Valdes, Senior Director of Global Marketing for Musician and Consumer Audio at Shure. “Now, music lovers can experience that same quality of audio wherever they go.”

The Shure AONIC range is set to go on sale, in the US at least, sometime in Spring 2020. Pricing is still to be confirmed.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …