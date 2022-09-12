Should you download iOS 15.7? Bridge iPhone update explained

If you, like millions of excited iPhone owners, rushed to download iOS 16 on Monday, you may have been surprised to see the iOS 15.7 update alongside the new software?

Do you need to download iOS 15.7, if you’re going straight to iOS 16? Read on to find out…

What is iOS 15.7?

The update is essentially a host of security updates for iPhone owners who wish to remain on the 2021 software for now, rather than immediately upgrade to iOS 16.

“This update provides important security update and is recommended for all users.” The company’s release notes said, before going on to mention updates for Maps, Safari, Shortcuts, Contacts and various kernel flaws. None of which seems too serious, especially compared to some of the recent vulnerabilities that have been exploited in the wild.

Apple did this last year, following the launch of iOS 15, to ease the transition between the two operating systems.

The company said at the time: “iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.”

At the time, those quotes suggested continued support for older operating systems for those who didn’t wish to upgrade, but months later it became apparent this was a grace period while Apple cleaned up the bugs. Apple soon changed the text to “may offer” rather than “now offers”.

Should you download iOS 15.7 before iOS 16?

If you plan to go straight to iOS 16, you don’t need to download iOS 15.7 first. The bug fixes mentioned within the release notes are all contained within iOS 16 too. You can just hit the Upgrade to iOS 16 option that sits below iOS 15.7.

If you’d prefer to wait a while so ensure there aren’t any major bugs in the final iOS 16 release, then it’s worth downloading iOS 15.7 to tide you over with the latest security fixes.

Have you downloaded iOS 16 yet? Share your initial thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.