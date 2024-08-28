Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 earphones announced with hybrid bone conduction

Shokz has announced a new set of running earphones, the OpenRun Pro 2, with an interesting hybrid bone conduction system.

It’s been about two and a half years since we reviewed the original Shokz OpenRun Pro, which we found to be ” light, comfortable headphones that deliver good sound while being a safer way to listen to audio as you run in busy environments”.

Now open-ear technology specialist Shokz (formerly Aftershokz) has appropriated used the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc World Series Finals to announce its new fitness-focused earphones.

Similar to the original model, the OpenRun Pro 2 features an ultra-lightweight yet high-strength plastic headband design with a soft-touch silicone finish. In order to secure the perfect fit, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 comes in two sizes, as well as two colours: orange and black.

Image: Shokz

Also like the original, these are bone conduction earphones, which means that they don’t need to block your ears up in order to transmit audio. New to the OpenRun Pro 2 is so-called DualPitch technology, which Shokz describes as “a perfect duet between a bone conduction and air conduction speaker”.

The company’s ultra-thin all-metal bone conduction driver handles mids and highs, while classic air conduction technology handles the bass. Not only does this enhance the sound quality, but Shokz claims that this dual approach cuts down on the vibrations inherent to bone conduction.

Thanks to a larger battery (without an increase in weight), the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 supports extended 12 hour battery life. When you do need to juice up, a five-minute charge gives you 2.5 hours of playtime. The USB-C port features two protective layers and a secure charging port cover, while an IP55 rating drives home a reassuring sense of weather resistance.

Multi-point pairing makes a return from the Shokz OpenRun Pro, so you’ll be able to switch between two devices without issue.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 is available to order from the Shokz website today for £169.