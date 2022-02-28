 large image

Shokz has launched bone-conduction headphones called OpenRun Pro

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Shokz, formally known as AfterShokz, is launching new bone-conduction sport headphones with new Shokz TurboPitch technology.

The OpenRun Pro has been designed for sport, with bone-conduction technology that provides quality audio while maintaining situational awareness, so you can still hear what’s happening around you.

The new flagship headphones feature the latest 9th-generation bone conduction technology with two added bass enhancers alongside TurboPitch, which Shokz claims generate the best bone-conduction earphones.

TurboPitch should provide balanced sound quality and should ensure that users are able to hear every beat and melody while you’re staying active.

Shokz has also claimed that the earphones will have long-lasting power, with a battery life of up to 10-days on standby and 10 hours during normal use. A quick five-minute charge should offer up to 1.5 hours of audio, so you can always be listening to your favourite music as you work out.

Shokz OpenRun Pro

OpenRun Pro can connect via Bluetooth V5.1 and a dual noise-cancelling technology will help provide privacy for music and calls during workouts, so the people around you can’t eavesdrop on what you’re listening to.

The earphones themselves come in at only 29-grams and have been designed to stay in place even during intense physical workouts, with the flexible titanium band fitting every head reliably, according to Shokz.

Coming with an IP55 resistance rating, these earphones are protected against dust ingress but are not fully dust-tight, so you will want to be careful in particular windy and dusty environments. In terms of water, they are water-resistant but not waterproof, so splashing raindrops and a moderate amount of sweat won’t have any impact, but they shouldn’t be submerged into any liquids.

OpenRun Pro are boasting larger buttons for easier controls compared to its predecessors, like the Shokz OpenRun, which should make it easier to adjust the volume or answer calls, even with sweaty hands.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
