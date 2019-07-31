Nvidia Shield TV gets Android Pie, better HDR and new Netflix features

While we wait with bated breath for a new version of the Nvidia Shield TV device, the chipmaker is keeping busy by upgrading the current Android TV set-top box.

The Shield Software Experience Upgrade 8.0 (otherwise known as a software update) brings the Android 9.0 Pie operating system into play.

It’s the first Android TV device to rock Pie and with it comes a redesigned settings menu and as well as faster and easier set-up. If that doesn’t sound like something to get you rushing for the update button, there’s also some “enthusiast level features” in Upgrade 8.0.

HDR TV owners get a boost through a new Match Content Colour Space feature which can “automatically switch your display mode to deliver more accurate colours whether you’re browsing the home screen or watching your favourite movie in HDR.”

The update also brings the newest versions of the Hulu app with a new user interface and access to the Live TV platform offering 60 channels. The update also brings support for Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound for audio up to 640 kbps on Netflix.

The Shield now supports Amazon Prime’s 4K casting feature, while the Twitch app has also been revamped. New apps include Bravo and E!.

The update comes after recent news suggesting a new version of the Shield Android TV set-top box might be on the way. A filing with the FCC in the United States refers to an “NVIDIA Corporation SHIELD Android TV Game Console P3430”.

Recent rumours have suggested it’ll get a USB-C upgrade with a new Bluetooth controller. Leaks had also suggested Android 9 would be on board. Now that it’s coming to the original, we can assume this would be a given in any refreshed hardware. We’re also hoping to see Nvidia’s fabled X2 chip included in place of the X1 within the 2017 original.

