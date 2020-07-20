Sheffield United vs Everton: live stream, kick-off time and more

Tonight, at Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder’s high-flying Blades play host to Everton. As Premier League new boys, Sheffield United have done better than anyone could have expected this season, but will they pick up some more points this evening? Our guide tells you everything you need to know to tune in and find out.

Sheffield United vs Everton kick-off time

The game gets underway at 6pm BST at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Everton in the UK

The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video and, unusually, on Twitch.

Normally known for game streaming, Twitch recently made its football streaming debut and is now following that up with Sheffield United’s home fixture against Everton.

Sheffield United vs Everton match preview

Sheffield United currently sit in eighth position in the Premier League, on 54 points. It’s a far cry from the knife-edge survival battles that the other two promoted clubs have been through – with Norwich already relegated and Aston Villa likely to follow suit.

However, the Blades have now missed out on European qualification, after coming painstakingly close. All the same, it’s a tremendous return to England’s top division. They will hope to bag three more points

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has said that the Toffees will be without Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate.

His frustrations don’t end there either, Everton haven’t won a game since the first of July and it’s been a disappointing return to football for Everton fans. Ancelotti will be hoping that his team can give them something to cheer about tonight – even if they can’t attend in person.

Conversely, Sheffield United have won two of their last three outings and have shown goal-scoring flair as well as defensive discipline. However, Chris Wilder admitted he was far from pleased with their last performance, a 2-0 away loss to Leicester.

Both teams are coming into this game with a point to prove, even though they’re essentially playing for pride at this point. Will Wilder’s Blades find their cutting edge? Tune in live on Amazon Prime Video to find out.

