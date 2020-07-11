Sheffield United vs Chelsea: kick-off time, streaming, channel guide and more

Sheffield United have surpassed all expectation this season and are still in with a chance of European qualification as a result. This afternoon they face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Bramall Lane, another side gunning for European qualification. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Sheffield United vs Chelsea tonight, on any device or on your TV.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea kick-off time

The game gets underway at 5.30pm BST at Bramall Lane.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea in the UK

The game is available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on daily and monthly passes below.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea match preview

Sheffield United’s recent form has been strong, with two wins and a draw in their last three outings. Notably, the Blades cut Tottenham down to size at the start of the month, beating them 3-1 at Bramall Lane. They’ll be hoping they can take points from another prominent London club this evening.

Chelsea have won their last two fixtures, but suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat to out-of-form West Ham before that.

They’ll go into tonight’s game as favourites, but that loss at the London Stadium will show Sheffield United that the Blues can be taken down a peg.

This is bound to be a competitive match up, with hard-working Sheffield United – who have grafted their way to plenty of points this season – coming up against a slick and stylish young Chelsea side. It’s well worth tuning into on Sky Sports.

