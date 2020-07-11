Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: kick-off time, streaming, channel guide and more

George Storr |

Sheffield United have surpassed all expectation this season and are still in with a chance of European qualification as a result. This afternoon they face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Bramall Lane, another side gunning for European qualification. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Sheffield United vs Chelsea tonight, on any device or on your TV. 

Sheffield United vs Chelsea kick-off time

The game gets underway at 5.30pm BST at Bramall Lane.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea in the UK

The game is available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on daily and monthly passes below.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Sky Sports Premier League Passes

Sky Sports – Day Pass

Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either.

Now TV

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £9.99

View Deal

Now £9.99

|

Lowest Price

|

Now TV

Sky Sports – Month Pass

If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime.

Now TV

|

Was £33.99

|

Now £25

View Deal

Now £25

|

Was £33.99

|

Now TV

Powered by Trusted Reviews

If you’re streaming a lot of online content, like Sky Sports, then you’ll want to stay safe while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look below at our selection of the best VPN deals going.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best VPNs For Streaming

ExpressVPN

No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free.

ExpressVPN

|

Save 49%

|

From £5.24/month

View Deal

From £5.24/month

|

Save 49%

|

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month.

NordVPN

|

Save 70%

|

£2.68/month

View Deal

£2.68/month

|

Save 70%

|

NordVPN

ProtonVPN

Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill.

ProtonVPN

|

Save 20%

|

From £3.49/month

View Deal

From £3.49/month

|

Save 20%

|

ProtonVPN

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Sheffield United vs Chelsea match preview

Sheffield United’s recent form has been strong, with two wins and a draw in their last three outings. Notably, the Blades cut Tottenham down to size at the start of the month, beating them 3-1 at Bramall Lane. They’ll be hoping they can take points from another prominent London club this evening.

Chelsea have won their last two fixtures, but suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat to out-of-form West Ham before that.

They’ll go into tonight’s game as favourites, but that loss at the London Stadium will show Sheffield United that the Blues can be taken down a peg.

This is bound to be a competitive match up, with hard-working Sheffield United – who have grafted their way to plenty of points this season – coming up against a slick and stylish young Chelsea side. It’s well worth tuning into on Sky Sports.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX