Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Time, TV channel and live stream details

It’s fifth versus 15th as Sheffield United host Arsenal this evening. Not essential viewing in terms of table places then, but in terms of the attacking philosophies on show, the forwards eager to make their mark and Arsenal’s dreadful backline, this could be a very interesting fixture. Here’s how you can watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on TV or online via a live stream.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United managed to take a point from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in August, so they’ve shown that they have what it takes to tangle with one of the league’s financial juggernauts.

Wilder says Scotland international Oli McBurnie will be given a chance to impact the game too, despite being charged with drink-driving on Friday. Arsenal’s attacking players are very much on-song, so this will be a tough test for the Blades and an interesting spectacle for fans.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8pm BST, and it’s taking place at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: TV channel

The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the build-up starting at 7pm.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Live stream

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from just £8.99.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN.

And our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that's right for you.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Live Stream: Match preview

United’s last win came exactly a month ago, when they beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park. The Blades will be hoping their dogged attacking style will allow them to capitalise on the defensive frailties that Arsenal continue to exhibit.

Meanwhile, defensive mistakes or not, Arsenal have won three of their last four and will hope they can keep up that momentum. Their star-studded attacking line has scored 11 goals in their last four games and will look to add to that tally.

That attacking prowess might be countered with impressive defending, however, as United have kept 24 clean sheets in league games since the start of last season. That’s more than any other team in England’s top four divisions.

So far, as the Premier League’s new boys, Sheffield United have won more points away from home than they have at Bramall Lane. The United faithful have been noted for their ability to create a matchday atmosphere though.

The form book suggests an Arsenal win, but Sheffield’s spirited performances make them hard to write off. Interestingly, they also have two of the Premier League’s fastest three players. This could be one to watch.

