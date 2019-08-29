Sharp will unveil a 120-inch 8K TV at IFA

Remember the days when a 32-inch TV was considered big screen? No, neither does Sharp, which has announced that it will be demoing the “world’s largest” 8K TV set at the upcoming IFA trade show in Berlin next week.

To be entirely fair, producing the world’s largest 8K set isn’t as difficult as it sounds, given there are barely any 8K sets of any size in the world. Nonetheless, at 120 inches, it will dominate pretty much any room it’s put in – unless you happen to live in a converted warehouse.

If you’re mentally totting up how much a 120-inch 8K TV might cost in your head, it’s probably worth taking into account the one other detail that Sharp has pre briefed: it has 5G connectivity built in. Sharp justifies this in the press release by saying that “the comprehensive framework promises to transform consumers’ lives in a variety of fields, from video production and transmission, to medical and educational applications.”

One possibility Sharp suggests is for art historians to use the TV for remote art restorations. That might sound like blue-sky thinking, but at the very least, you’d expect software updates to arrive quickly.

“Since our launch of the world’s first-ever 8K display back in 2011, Sharp has continued to develop 8K products in the BtoC realm, but thanks to advances in communication and imaging technology, we are now also able to offer fresh value in the field of BtoB,” said Kazuhiro Kitamura, the company’s Business Unit President said. “Currently, we are partnering with other companies to run verification tests in various fields. By working in tandem with other firms’ technology, rather than promoting our own 8K offerings in isolation, we are able to foster breakthroughs and nurture 8K+5G Ecosystem across an ever-wider range of disciplines.

“The more partners we can bring on board with groundbreaking technological advances of their own, the more we can achieve together to enrich society and people’s lives.”

