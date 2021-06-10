Remember TV manufacturer Sharp? Emblazoned on Manchester United shirts back in the 90s, its fair to say that the rise of other brands in the TV market has relegated them in the pecking order.

But they’re still going and have announced a completely new and very affordable TV line-up with a new “frameless design”, smart features and HDR support.

So here’s what you need to know about Sharp’s 2021 TV range, from features, availability and pricing.

Sporting a new stylish “frameless design”

Sharp is aiming for a more aesthetically pleasing look with its new TVs, which feature a slim, frameless body that stand on “chic, stylish feet” for that minimalist feel.

In terms of connections, the 2021 range features Triple HD tuners to receive TV programmes via cable (DVB-C), antenna (DVB-T/T2) or satellite (DVB-S/S2).

The 50-inch models comes with four HDMI inputs, a micro SD card reader and two USB ports. The 65-inch models feature three HDMI and two USB inputs among other ports and inputs.

The DN Series adds Dolby Vision for cinematic viewing

Sharp is launching a range of smart and non-smart models in HD and 4K versions, so customers will have a range of options to suit their needs.

We’re focusing on the 4K models, which will use Sharp’s AQUOS technology for clear and sharp image quality. The real highlight (in more ways than one) is their support for HDR10 and HLG broadcast HDR, with the DN Series boasting Dolby Vision support for improved tone mapping in terms of brightness and more accurate colours.

While the expectation is these TVs won’t be particularly bright for HDR content – which makes the inclusion of Dolby Vision rather helpful – Sharp has revealed the 65-inch DN Series panel is capable of producing 400 nits of brightness.

Other picture quality features includes Sharp’s Active Motion 600 technology that “increases the sharpness of movement and reduces picture distortions”, while support for 12-bit HDR colour coding is said to enhance “smoothness of tones and skin colours, reducing banding and colour disruptions” from standard non-HDR sources.

Android TV smarts adds a wealth of entertainment options

The DN and DL ranges support Android TV, bringing the vast amounts of smarts that interface has to offer with content separated into Home, Discover and Apps sections.

There’s access to the Google Play Store and the huge amount of apps it has, a list that includes Apple TV, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as Spotify, Deezer and Tidal for audio.

Models will also integrate Google’s Chromecast technology, for casting audio and video content from compatible mobile devices, laptops and browsers.

Integrated Google Assistant means the viewer can converse with the TV (if you have a Google account) and operate controls through a button and built-in microphone on the remote.

Immersive surround sound support

Audio has often been a bugbear of flatscreen TVs, so Sharp’s attempt features integrated speaker systems from Harman Kardon.

Dolby Atmos is on the table for the DN models, so these models should at least offer a clearer presentation with supported content. DTS Virtual:X – a similar surround sound format to Atmos – aims to create a more spacious effect through post-processing.

The 65 inch model will be getting a sound system above and beyond the others with its Harmon Kardon 2.1 system; the two-way sound system feature 10W of power and backed up by a 15W built-in subwoofer.

Sharp 50DL3KA

Price: £499.99

Availability: Summer 2021

Harman Kardon sound system

Android 9.0

Google Assistant

Built-in Chromecast

HDR10, HLG

DTS Virtual:X

Sharp 50DN3KA

Price: £519.99

Availability: Summer 2021

Harman Kardon sound system

Android 9.0

Google Assistant

Built-in Chromecast

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

HDMI 2.0

Sharp 65DL3KA

Price: £699.99

Availability: Summer 2021

Harman Kardon sound system

Android 9.0

Google Assistant

Built-in Chromecast

HDR10, HLG

DTS Virtual:X

HDMI 2.0

Sharp 65DN3KA