Sharp launches affordable 2.1 HT-SBW202 soundbar

Sharp has announced the 2.1 HT-SBW202 soundbar, adding another effort to its wide-ranging soundbar series at an affordable price

Packed along with a wireless subwoofer, the new soundbar intends to offer an easy upgrade solution to the issue of weak TV audio for TVs sized 40-inch and above.

In terms of power the HT-SBW202 outputs a total of 200W, with the possibility of tweaking the sound through three EQ modes in News, Movie, Music, whilst there’s the ability to individually adjust bass and treble to the listener’s preference.

The soundbar can be presented in front of a TV (naturally), as well as mounted to a wall if required. With a LED display above the Sharp logo on the front of the speaker, it should be easy to read the settings from the comfort of your own sofa, the packaged remote control offering another means of control along with the buttons on the unit itself.

Connectivity ranges from an HDMI ARC/CEC connection, optical digital input, 3.5mm AUX, USB (up to 32GB drives supported) and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for streaming from a mobile device.

There is no Dolby Atmos or other immersive sound format with the HT-SBW202 making do with stereo sound, the accompanying subwoofer taking care of the bass performance to add some oomph and dynamic range to the performance. Sharp does offer Atmos soundbar set-ups within its range if that’s of interest.

With a “premium” black matte finish and “chic” metal detail, Sharp says the soundbar “blends elegantly into any interior”

Priced at £169, the Sharp HT-SBW202 is available to purchase right now.