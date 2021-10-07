 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sharp launches affordable 2.1 HT-SBW202 soundbar

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sharp has announced the 2.1 HT-SBW202 soundbar, adding another effort to its wide-ranging soundbar series at an affordable price

Packed along with a wireless subwoofer, the new soundbar intends to offer an easy upgrade solution to the issue of weak TV audio for TVs sized 40-inch and above.

In terms of power the HT-SBW202 outputs a total of 200W, with the possibility of tweaking the sound through three EQ modes in News, Movie, Music, whilst there’s the ability to individually adjust bass and treble to the listener’s preference.

Sharp HTSBW202 bar and remote

The soundbar can be presented in front of a TV (naturally), as well as mounted to a wall if required. With a LED display above the Sharp logo on the front of the speaker, it should be easy to read the settings from the comfort of your own sofa, the packaged remote control offering another means of control along with the buttons on the unit itself.

Sharp HTSBW202 connections

Connectivity ranges from an HDMI ARC/CEC connection, optical digital input, 3.5mm AUX, USB (up to 32GB drives supported) and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for streaming from a mobile device.

There is no Dolby Atmos or other immersive sound format with the HT-SBW202 making do with stereo sound, the accompanying subwoofer taking care of the bass performance to add some oomph and dynamic range to the performance. Sharp does offer Atmos soundbar set-ups within its range if that’s of interest.

With a “premium” black matte finish and “chic” metal detail, Sharp says the soundbar “blends elegantly into any interior”

Priced at £169, the Sharp HT-SBW202 is available to purchase right now.

You might like…

How to improve your TV’s sound

How to improve your TV’s sound

Kob Monney 21 hours ago
Sharp TV 2021: The new affordable 4K HDR smart TV range explained

Sharp TV 2021: The new affordable 4K HDR smart TV range explained

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.