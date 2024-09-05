Shark’s new Power Detect vacuums are some of the smartest we’ve ever seen

Shark has just unveiled its new Power Detect vacuum range at IFA 2024 in Berlin, including a wet and dry robot vacuum and a powerful cordless upright.

The new Power Detect two-in-one robot vacuum comes with a choice of three docking stations, including the all-in-one Self-Empty, Self-Refill and Self-Clean station which not only offers up to 60 days of debris storage in the bagless bin, but also self-cleans and dries the mopping pad and refills the mop with clean water.

Regardless of the model, all Power Detect robots boast the same Shark vacuuming technology including Dirt Detect, Floor Detect and Never Stuck.

The smart robot is also fitted with Stain Detect technology, which means it will take multiple passes to mop up heavier or dried-on stains and Edge Detect which extends the mopping pad for a better cleaning range.

Power Detect upright

Shark has also unveiled its new Power Detect upright vacuum range. The range comes in four variations, including a convenient cordless model equipped with an optional self-empty station and a corded alternative.

In true Shark fashion, the cordless Power Detect boasts a Flexology wand which seamlessly bends for cleaning under low-lying furniture and can be folded down for compact storage.

While many vacuum cleaners are unable to clean in reverse, the upright Power Detect range uses new Direction Detect technology, allowing the vacuum to work in both forward and reverse for a faster and more efficient clean.

Much like its robot vacuum alternative, the Power Detect cordless is fitted with Edge, Dirt and Floor Detect but also Light Detect, adjusting the DuoClean’s LEDs depending on the brightness level of the room.

There are also three modes to select from: Eco, Boost and Detect with the automatically determining the environment and dirt levels to adjust the power levels accordingly.

You can also keep an eye on how well the Power Detect is cleaning, thanks to the on-device LED ring which shows you how much debris is detected on the floor. If the ring is white, the area has been cleaned while a deep purple shows that lots of debris is detected.

The exact launch dates and pricing of the entire Power Detect range are still TBC.