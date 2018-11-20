Shark Lift-Away NV681UKT Vacuum Cleaner gets 40% off for Black Friday

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner this Black Friday, then Shark and Amazon have a deal that you might find appealing. Check out our Black Friday 2018 hub for more great deals just like this.

Right now you can get the Shark Lift-Away NV681UKT vacuum cleaner for just £179 on Amazon. That’s a saving of £121, or 40 percent, compared to the recommended retail price.

In our 8/10 review we said that “the updated Shark NV681UKT remains an effective and incredibly versatile cleaner”. Its Lift-Away cylinder means that you can detach the core from its upright housing and take to the stairs with a handy hose attachment.

Indeed, we found this vacuum cleaner to be full of neat little touches, such as a set of bright LED headlamps on the end of the cleaning head and an effective Anti-Allergen seal. Meanwhile the bundled Pet Power Brush attachment makes it the ideal vacuum for pet owners.

Whether you have animals or not, a powerful 750watt motor makes for excellent all-round cleaning results.

Don’t just take our word for it. The NV681UKT is getting rave reviews from Amazon customers, too, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars from 200 reviews.

“Love it! I have two Beagles, one of whom spends his days shedding fur. I wanted something to allow me to hoover down the sofas with ease. The Shark does this wonderfully! It sucks up all those dog hairs with ease. With the ‘lift-away’ facility hoovering furniture and all those difficult places to get at, has never been so simple. One of the best buys in years,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer.

