Prime Day Shark-er! The Shark IF130UKTH Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Single Battery Vacuum Cleaner is half price – an absolutely whopping £200 off.

BUY NOW: Shark IF130UKTH Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £199.99 (Save £200) at Amazon

This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner has never gotten down to this low low price ever before and – with less than 10 hours of Prime Day left – you really can’t sleep on this deal. Non-Prime members will have to shell out £357.45 today if they want this Shark vacuum today.

The Shark IF130UKTH offers you a wide range of features for tackling all the cleaning challenges of any household. A big selling point of the Shark is its anti-allergen technology.

The Shark aims to capture 99.9% of dust and allergens within the vacuum when cleaning – keeping them from being breathed in by allergy sufferers.

This model is one of Shark’s DuoClean editions of its vacuum range. DuoClean means this Shark is ideal for both carpets and hard floors – letting you move from one surface to the other seamlessly.

The vacuum also comes with a TruePet hair removal tool. The tool transforms the vacuum into a device perfect for ridding sofas, stairs, ceilings and even cars of pesky pet hairs.

The Shark’s battery life isn’t bad either – running for up to 30 minutes per charge. The vacuum’s adaptable Flexology wand makes it easy to store and charge when it does run out of battery.

For your peace of mind, the Shark comes with five years manufacturer’s warranty and two years manufacturer’s warranty on the battery.

This is one of the biggest savings on vacuums we’ve seen this Prime Day so it really shouldn’t pass you by. The Shark is £200 off – that’s half price for a vacuum with dedicated anti-allergen and pet hair removal technology.

BUY NOW: Shark IF130UKTH Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £199.99 (Save £200) at Amazon

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More