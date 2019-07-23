Get your teeth into this deal and buy the Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IF200UKT for £142 less than its RRP.

Buy: Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Brush for £237.99 (from £379.99)

Clean up on another fantastic price courtesy of Amazon and add a new addition to your home with the IF200UKT pet model of the Shark cordless vacuum cleaner.

Your home will be spotless with this new bright pink member of the family, now yours for just £237.99, down from a whopping £379.99.

Enjoy the flexibility of the Shark cordless vacuum, a revelation in household chores that makes getting to those hard to reach places that much easier, without need for running back and forth to un-plug and plug in again. Reaching high and low, cordless vacuums are a step into the future with many manufacturers now ditching corded vacuums altogether from their line-up of appliances. Shark is no different with its flexology design on the IF200UKT, able to bend to your will.

Complete with a lithium ion rechargeable battery, enjoy up to 22-minutes of run-time and the ease of recharging and storing anywhere, ensuring you always get the job done with not a speck of dust in sight.

Ideal for pet owners especially, this model of the Shark cordless vacuum comes with a pet brush attachment to really zero in on those pesky pet hairs that seems to moult and get just about everywhere. Even if you can’t see them, the pet brush attachment works to draw up pet hairs and other muck from where it’s deeply embedded with no problems at all.

A versatile vacuum option, the Shark vacuum cleaner runs seamlessly from carpets to hard flooring with its DuoClean technology. The best part is you can shift the vacuum, extending for high up and low down spots, as well as transforming it into a hand-held device for swooping over sofas and picking up crumbs from the table.

For a vacuum cleaner that really gets the job done, this Shark vacuum cleaner is now reduced at its cheapest since Black Friday and comes with a pet attachment for just £237.99.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More