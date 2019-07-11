Add another Amazon account to your Amazon Household and a family member or friend can reap the benefits of your Prime membership.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is getting started this coming Monday, with incredible discounts set to be taken off a number of gadgets you’ll want to get your hands on.

Sign-Up for Amazon Prime 12 month membership Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been announced and will be 48 hours of madness across the 15 and 16 July. In light of this, Amazon are slashing £20 off the 12 month membership. Deal expires 16th July. 30 Day Free Trial If you would prefer to try before you buy, sign up here and get 30 days free to benefit from the exclusive deals.

Exclusive to Prime members only (hence the name), there may be some individuals out there who haven’t dropped the cash on the £79 annual fee. Worst still, they may have exhausted their 30-day free trial before the Prime Day festivities could truly begin. But with Amazon Household there’s an answer and it means non-Prime members can get that amazing offer they’re after, and then some.

Each Amazon Prime member is able to family two adults, both with their own separate Amazon accounts, ideal for non-significant others (who seem to share everything). Add another family member or friend and you can also add up to four children to their account — but don’t worry, kids don’t have the ability to shop.

Account holders will receive all the perks of a Prime membership including speedy one-day delivery, access to deals early (as well as the massive Prime Day sale) and Prime wardrobe. Giving you the opportunity to legitimately try before you buy, Prime Wardrobe gives customers a week to decide whether they want to keep any garments ordered or send them back before the actual payment is taken.

So why add children to your Amazon Prime account? Prime members also benefit from a huge library of extra online content with both Prime Video and Prime Reading thrown into the standard membership. Able to share apps, e-books and more, Amazon Household comes with all the usual parental controls to ensure your kids are seeing only the content that is appropriate to them, with huge libraries on offer with a number of TV shows and movies on Prime Video, and books on Prime Reading.

Sign-Up for Amazon Prime 12 month membership Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been announced and will be 48 hours of madness across the 15 and 16 July. In light of this, Amazon are slashing £20 off the 12 month membership. Deal expires 16th July. 30 Day Free Trial If you would prefer to try before you buy, sign up here and get 30 days free to benefit from the exclusive deals.

Not ready to drop serious cash on a Prime membership? Amazon Household might just be the answer, giving membership holders the ability to share all their Prime benefits with another person.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More