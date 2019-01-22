How to share your favourite Netflix shows on Instagram Stories

The untidiest Instagram Stories are undoubtedly those images and videos (don’t forget Boomerangs) of a washed out television set in a living room.

People love sharing what they’re watching via the ephemeral element of Instagram’s offering, and Netflix has decided to clean up the experience a little bit, while adding a little self-promotion for its content.

The streaming giant is now enabling subscribers to share whatever they’re currently enjoying to Instagram Stories. Coming first on iOS, users can share the title image from their favourite shows and movies directly from the mobile app.

From there, Instagram users can add the usual array of polls – such as “how much do you love this show?”, to captions, emojis, stickers and more.

Naturally, there’s also a “Watch on Netflix” button beneath the name of the user at the top of the display. Tapping this will will open the shared content directly within the iOS app. *Insert Eddie Murphy pointing at his temple .GIF here*

As TechCrunch points out in its report, there have been ways to share Netflix content before, but only through the baked-in share menu in iOS 12. Now though, the Instagram Stories button is available natively within the Netflix app, providing a custom experience to boot.

In order to access the feature you can access the “Share” screen, which now shows an “Instagram Stories” option. From here, Netflix will request permission to access Instagram Stories. The card will then appear within the compose screen. Users will be able to add the image to their Story as they normally would, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Will this change the way you share your favourite shows on social media? Is this a savvy move on Netflix’s part to boost word of mouth about its top shows? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.