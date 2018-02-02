This brazen iPhone X clone runs Android and costs $160

Apple sold a lot of iPhone X handsets before the end of the year, bringing in record single-quarter revenue for the end of the year.

It turns out, selling phones for £1,000/$1,000 is a really, really good way to make lots of money.

However, not all of us can justify splashing a grand on a phone when there are so many great affordable options out there.

If you love the notch and can’t live without it, there’s an answer in the form of this shameless knock-off from Oukitel.

The Oukitel U18, which also promises “Face ID Instant Unlock” in 0.1 seconds, is available for pre-order for just $160 (via Engadget).

Running on Android 7.0, it has a 5.85-inch, 21:9 display with a 1512 x 720 resolution. It also packs in a 4,000mAh battery and, unlike the iPhone X, has a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the handset.

Doing the heavy lifting is the MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

There’s a dual camera with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel Sony 135 sensors, while the front-facing snapper is a 13-megapixel Sony sensor.

The $160 price is only available to the first 999 pre-order customers. It reaches the heady heights of $180 thereafter.

Back in December, Leagoo announced the L9 Android phone, also catering to Google fans with notch envy.

Both handsets remind us of the South Park episode where everyone except Cartman has an iPad, but his mum will only buy him a Toshiba Handibook…

Are you an Android user with notch envy? Or are you among those who can't bear the site of the iPhone X's most divisive design feature?