With Shadowkeep, Destiny 2 is going to take up an SSD-eating 165GB on your hard drive

Destiny 2 just keeps getting bigger and bigger. This is true both of the game’s sheer wealth of content, but also the dent it’s taking out of your hard drive. In fact, with the arrival of Shadowkeep in October, the Steam version of Destiny 2 will weigh in at an SSD-eating 165GB.

This is quite a step up from the 87 GB that the Battle.net installation takes up on my drive, but that makes sense when you consider the sheer size of Shadowkeep. The eagerly-awaited expansion will take players back to the Moon patrol zone from Destiny 1, except it is now double that size. Factor in all of the extra content that’s being added in with the free-to-play New Light edition of the game.

This info was dug up by VGR, who received an email from Bungie listing out the system requirements for the game’s Steam release. Currently, Destiny 2’s Steam page suggests a need for 105GB, so this is a pretty chunky increase.

Come October, you’ll need to take an axe to the games on your SSD if you want the premium Destiny 2 experience. Still, it reminds me of the week it took me to download Max Payne 3, a game that was just 35GB. Games has changed, and as textures get more and more detailed, game sizes balloon. Luckily, internet speeds in most areas are getting faster and faster too, so the only real victim is your

Those of you looking to join the fun on Xbox One or the PlayStation 4, you’re looking at a similar chunk of space for the game installation. If you’ve got one of the base models with just a 500 GB harddrive, you might want to start looking up how to upgrade your PS4 hard drive or our Xbox One hard drive upgrade.

