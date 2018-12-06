Can an extensive Shadow of the Tomb Raider free trial revive flagging sales?

When Square Enix outed Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and final game in the rebooted Lara Croft saga, it wasn’t met with the same acclaim as its predecessor.

Our reviewer Jordan King called it “a little disappointing” and criticised the “haphazard narrative” and “structural pacing” in awarding the game just 3.5 stars out of 5.

The lack of critical praise (the metecritic score is 76%) may have contributed somewhat to a massive 70% fall in sales compared to the original Tomb Raider reboot in 2013. Now, the developer has a plan to get fans of the series back on side by offering an extended free trial of the game for PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Gamers will be able to experience the “opening levels” of the game in what appears to be a permanent free trial rather than a limited time offer. Any achievements and trophies earned within the trail will carry over if gamers get hooked and download the full title.

While the game wasn’t among the finest outings in the series, our review still praised the gorgeous 4K HDR visuals, the fun challenge tombs, and the well-acted nature of Lara’s character.

In the verdict, Jordan wrote: “Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an enjoyable action-adventure for the most part, yet frequently falls victim to a haphazard narrative and structural pacing that stops the trilogy’s finale from truly standing out.

“The evolution that was steps away from reaching its crescendo in Rise of the Tomb Raider is pushed aside here in favour of an experience that feels needlessly disjointed, making the main campaign feel like a distraction from the otherwise exceptional side content.”

Will you be taking Shadow of the Tomb Raider for a spin this weekend? Were you disappointed by the series’ finale? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.