Where to watch Sex Education season 2 on TV and online

Get your aubergine and peach emoji at the ready, because Sex Education season 2 is back with a bang (no, really). Here’s where and when you can watch all the new episodes.

Ready for a second season packed full of teenage hang-ups, hook-ups and fall-outs? Sex Education is taking us straight back for another year at Moordale High with Otis and Maeve’s sex therapy clinic promising to be up and running once again for all its student body’s awkward, sex advice needs.

Getting to the heart of sexual taboo and identity struggles, especially in adolescence, Sex Education‘s first season brought about a breath of fresh air and, simultaneously, a sigh of relief. Offering an air of hilarity that feels all too familiar for slightly older viewers, Sex Education‘s first season provided a safe haven and sense of being seen for teenagers currently navigating some of life’s trickier and more confusing years.

A diverse and refreshingly inclusive British comedy-drama led by some serious young talent in a cracking wardrobe to boot, we are gagging for another round of Sex Education from Otis, Maeve, Dr. Jean F. Milburn, Eric and the rest of the gang following its, let’s say, climactic season finale. Thankfully, it’s coming to a device near you on 17th January.

What time does Sex Education season 2 episode 1 come out? And where can you watch it?

From the beautiful mind of Laurie Nunn (you can’t make this up), Sex Education is a Netflix original, meaning you’ll be able to binge the brand new second season in full as of Friday, January 17, on Netflix.

Need something a little more specific? The official Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account has spoken and it’ll be all yours to consume from 8am GMT, just about giving us enough time to binge our way through season 1 in the wee hours.

Don’t get stuck in a dry spell – if you’re worried you won’t be able to finally scratch that itch and access Sex Education season 2 from where you are, why not try out a VPN?

VPNs encrypt the location you’re browsing from and make it appear as if you’re elsewhere (in this case, within the UK), allowing you to access content tied to a specific country. Especially ideal for those UK Netflix account holders holidaying abroad when the second season explodes onto our screens, we’ve rounded up the very best VPNs for streaming below.

Sex Education Season 2: What is Sex Education about? Who is in the cast?

From relationship to sexual orientation crisis, masturbation and first times, Sex Education takes the fundamentals of human intimacy and showcases it as just that.

Not voyeuristic or tasteless, Sex Education cuts through the taboo of the many issues that plague us and put them slap bang in the all too familiar realms of high school. Moordale High, to be specific, which soon finds itself with its very own student-run sex therapy clinic, run by Otis and Maeve.

Asa Butterfield plays Otis, son of the famous sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn portrayed by the queen that is Gillian Anderson come together (heh) in a comical, juxtaposing mother-son relationship that sees Otis’ uncomfortably open mother try to promote her scared-of-his-own-penis son to be…in touch with himself.

Then there’s Maeve (played by Emma Mackey), the seemingly typical troubled, bad girl, who clocks onto Otis’ astonishing expert knowledge on all things sex and propositions him into her money-making scheme, starting up a sex therapy clinic for their peers.

Then there’s Otis’ best friend, Eric, who struggles to express himself as he wants in all his garish get-up whilst also pleasing his more conservative, fearful father – and avoiding school bully Adam Groff (Connor Swindells), that is. You’ve also got Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) trying to outwardly impress everyone else – but who’s pleasing her? – and Mr. Popular, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), dealing with the pressures of education and who his parents want him to be.

All that and more is covered in Sex Education, capturing a microscopic view of what it is to be a teenager in the 21st century.

