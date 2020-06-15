Setting up a new Android 11 phone will be far easier – here’s why

Setting up a brand new Android smartphone can be an all-day endeavour, given the need to log in to all of your favourite apps and services.

Thankfully, Android 11 will go a long way towards changing that. Google is introducing a new API for developers call Block Store, which ensure tokens for login credentials are saved via cloud backups.

The feature is similar in spirit to Apple’s iCloud Keychain feature, which makes logging into apps on iOS an absolute doddle.

Google explains the feature in a new video published for developers today. Essentially, if the feature is enabled, the app will create an authentication token with end-to-end encryption for users of the app, which will be stored locally on the handset.

If users back up their phone via their Google account that information will automatically be available to users when they set up a new phone from that backup or use a device-to-device transfer.

That should mean users will be automatically logged into the app the first time they open it because the developer can request the token without the user ever having to see an additional screen. That certainly beats trying to recall all of your login details for every app you have to install.

The new feature will require developers to build the feature into their apps, but given engagement with apps can be threatened by a user who doesn’t want to spend too much time trying to figure out how to get into the application, we expect most devs to welcome this tool.

Google says the feature won’t require users to navigate an additional consent mechanism in order to use the feature. It’ll also mean the app developer itself won’t have to store the user’s password. You can see Google explain the Block Store API in the video below (via Android Police) from around 5:40.

