Enjoy your music in silence with Sennheiser’s noise cancelling headphones for less than £100

Want to block out the noise when you’re out and about or travelling? These over-ear Sennheisers may fit the bill, as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals the HD 4.50 Special Edition headphones have dropped in price by 44%.

The HD 4.50 Special Editions were already considerably cheaper than efforts from Bose, Sony and B&W. This discount brings them down to just under £100 making them even more appetising.

In terms of the headphone’s specifications, it’s a pretty decent offering. Battery life is 19 hours – not as much as industry leading efforts, but enough for those who travel a lot.

That battery life also takes into account Bluetooth and the Noise Guard active noise cancellation features. The latter works in the same way you’ll find with other headphones, reducing ambient noise for a smoother listening experience. Bluetooth is 4.0, with aptX also onboard so you can listen to high-quality streams.

As has become the norm, playback controls are mounted on the earcup so you can switch tracks as well as make calls through the integrated microphone.

We’ve not had the chance to review the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition headphones, but it has garnered good reviews on Amazon UK. One such review by Stevo 68 commented that the Sennheisers “were great, cut out the background noise of engines, and other passengers too, and meant I could listen to podcasts and watch films, no problem. Think they’re excellent value for the cost, I wore them for a number of hours with no issues, cushioning on headband and ears made them very comfortable too.”

