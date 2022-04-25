 large image

Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 look to set new standards for sound

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 had a teeny tiny announcement earlier in the year, but now they’ve been officially unveiled, and they look to reassert Sennheiser’s position as one of the best true wireless brands.

It’s been two years since we reviewed the Momentum True Wireless 2, awarding it five-stars, saying it was “up there with the best with its engrossing audio performance”. As you’d expect, the third entry into the Momentum earbud series isn’t looking to rest on its laurels, with a different design, better specs and claims of improved sound.

Just like the previous earphone, the Momentum True Wireless 3’s sound quality is based on Sennheiser’s 7mm True Response transducer, with the aim of producing an “immersive stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs.”

The new Sound Personalisation feature will offer users the chance to enhance and perfect their own personal hearing experience by guiding them through a listening test. Equaliser and sound presets are available in the upgraded Smart Control App to tailor the sound even further.

Noise cancellation has been bumped up to adaptive ANC, tailoring the strength of the buds’ suppressive skills to what it can hear in the environment in real-time. With the transparency mode, listeners can deactivate noise cancellation and let their surroundings filter through for increased awareness.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM TW3 case

AptX Adaptive and Bluetooth 5.2 compliance are onboard to help provide a stable connection between the earbuds and the device that (hopefully) doesn’t drop in the busiest of signal areas; while aptX support allows for resolutions up to 24-bit/96kHz, enabling the streaming of hi-res audio (nice if you subscribe to the likes of Qobuz, Amazon Music HD and Tidal).

Battery is the same as the older model at 7 hours per bud and 28 with the charging case. That was an area we felt could be improved when ANC is switched and Sennheiser has said that the ANC battery isn’t far off the quoted battery life figures. Wireless and fast-charging come as standard.

A final word on the appearance, which has undergone a redesign. They have more in common with Sennheiser’s CX series, less rounded but more svelte profile with a different look to the touch control area. They’ll be available in three colourways (white, black and graphite), and feature IPX4 resistance to repel water and sweat.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are available to pre-order now, officially on sale from May 10th, 2022. They’re priced at £219.99 / €249.90 / AUD$399.95 / $249.95 / CAD$329.95. It’s also due to launch in China in June.

