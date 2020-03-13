Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 get an ANC upgrade

Audio brand Sennheiser is celebrating its 75th birthday in 2020, but the venerable company isn’t slowing down with the announcement of the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2

Of the Momentum True Wireless 2 (£279), Stephane Hareau, Global Head of Products Consumer at Sennheiser, said: “The new generation builds on its popular predecessor and delivers exceptional Sennheiser sound, while taking the MOMENTUM True Wireless experience to the next level with the addition of Active Noise Cancellation, optimised ergonomics and an outstanding battery life.”

We gave the MOMENTUM True Wireless a four star rating last year, calling them technically accomplished, but less so in terms of its intuitiveness. With the Momentum TW 2, Sennheiser has give its true wireless earbud a top-down makeover, looking to improve all aspects of the experience the TW 2 offer.

The wireless earbuds’ battery life has been bumped from 4 to 7 hours, with the supplied charging case bringing it to a total of 28 hours. Active noise cancellation is now available, bringing the TW 2 more in line with premium wireless earbuds such as the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple AirPod Pro which cost less and feature ANC.

We’ll also be hoping the TW 2 improve up on the original’s touch controls, with Sennheiser shaving 2mm from the TW 2’s body for better ergonomics and fit.

The Transparent Hearing feature works in tandem with ANC, offering the listener greater situational awareness with a touch of the earbuds. It also means you won’t need to remove the earbuds to have a conversation.

Other features include Smart Pause, which automatically pauses audio when the earbuds are removed from your ear. Wireless connectivity is the Bluetooth 5.1, and there’s support for AAC and aptX.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 come stocked with other features besides the ones for music. There’s support for Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice assistants, weather resistance is IPX4 rated and the built-in microphones use advanced beamforming technology to reduce noise and pick up voices on phone calls better.

Priced at £279, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 go on sale in April. The white colourway is set for release later in the year.

