 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless brings crystal clarity to TV viewing

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

While most of us were taking a break over the Platinum Jubilee holiday, Sennheiser were busy announcing another true wireless, but this one comes with a slight twist on the traditional format.

The TV Clear aims to make it possible to enjoy television with “superior speech clarity” in the convenient form of true wireless earbuds (it certainly looks more accessible than the stethoscope-looking RS 5200).

It comes with a transmitter to ensure low latency delivery of audio over a wireless connection, the transmitter then connects to the TV via an optical or analogue output. Or the Clear TV can connect over Bluetooth to watch TV on a laptop, tablet or smartphone, as well as making and receiving calls on a smartphone.

The audio can be personalised with a choice of five speech clarity levels that provides up to 20 dB of high-frequency amplification for “crystal-clear dialogue”. Volume level on the earbuds can be set independently from either the television or other audio source when using them with the transmitter, to watch content at a comfortable sound level.

With an Ambient Awareness mode external sound can be piped through when wearing the earbuds to hear what’s around you, or it can be switched off for some privacy. With a selection of ear-tips and fins, Sennheiser says the TV Clear earbuds will “stay comfortably in place without disturbing your viewing pleasure.”

With the TV Clear app settings such as touch controls can be customised, with a Find My Earbuds feature to locate when they go missing (should be easier than finding your TV remote). Battery life is 15 hours on a single charge when used with the transmitter, with the charging case offering another 22 for 37 hours in total.

The asking price will likely raise a few eyebrows, the Sennheiser TV Clear Set goes on sale late June 2022 for £349.99 MSRP.

You might like…

5 announcements we don’t expect to see from Apple at WWDC 2022

5 announcements we don’t expect to see from Apple at WWDC 2022

Peter Phelps 33 mins ago
iMac Pro 2022: Is Apple’s desktop still launching this year?

iMac Pro 2022: Is Apple’s desktop still launching this year?

Gemma Ryles 40 mins ago
Apple M2 chip: Everything you need to know

Apple M2 chip: Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Apple AR/VR Mixed Reality Headset: All the big leaks, news and more

Apple AR/VR Mixed Reality Headset: All the big leaks, news and more

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
I Am Groot release date: When can you stream the Marvel show?

I Am Groot release date: When can you stream the Marvel show?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
MacBook Pro 2022: Is an M2 upgrade on the way?

MacBook Pro 2022: Is an M2 upgrade on the way?

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.