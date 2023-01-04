 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sennheiser’s latest earbuds bring clarity to your conversations

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Though Sennheiser isn’t technically at CES, it’s announcing products that coincide with the consumer electronics trade show, and the latest is a true wireless to helps enhance the clarity of your conversations.

To be clear (ahem), the Conversation Clear Plus from Sennheiser is not (we repeat not) a hearing aid, but a wearable device that helps people understand the conversations that are happening around them.

This settings could be a busy restaurant or on a loud street, the Conversation Clear Plus looks and feels like a true wireless, featuring advanced speech enhancement technology that Sennheiser says sets a “new standard for speech-enhanced consumer wearables”.

It uses chip technology from parent company Sonova to enhance conversations and calls with the Sennheiser Automatic Scene Detection feature that analyses the noise level of the environment and “matches the speech enhancement level to their surroundings”.

Sennheiser conversation clear plus headsets

There’s also the presence of Active Noise Cancellation to help block noises and improve the clarity and intelligibility of conversations you’re having. You can also choose how much background noise you want to hear with the Ambient Awareness mode.

There’s support for an app, the Conversation Clear Plus app, that allows to user to tailor the wearable device’s audio performance to their preferences. There are three dedicated listening “scenarios” in Relax (to customise how much background noise to block), Communication and Streaming options for best performance clarity while streaming audio.

Battery life is quoted at nine-hours with the charging case delivering another 27 hours. Accessories provided with the earphones include a selection of ear adapters (or ear-tips) and ear fins to create the best fit. Bluetooth support is 4.2 and just to reiterate that this isn’t a hearing aid, there’s no support for the Auracast streaming technology that’s been introduced as part of the latest Bluetooth standard.

The Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus is priced at $849 / £749 / €849, with pre-orders starting January 5th and the device going on general sale from January 20th.

You might like…

Google Pixel phones receive spatial audio in January update

Google Pixel phones receive spatial audio in January update

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
TCL expands paper-like NXTPAPER range with Pro tablet and 2-in-1 laptop

TCL expands paper-like NXTPAPER range with Pro tablet and 2-in-1 laptop

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Health tech goes down the toilet with Withings’ new at-home urine monitor

Health tech goes down the toilet with Withings’ new at-home urine monitor

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Disney Plus streaming date revealed

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Disney Plus streaming date revealed

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
LG Signature OLED M3 TV can receive 4K 120Hz video wirelessly

LG Signature OLED M3 TV can receive 4K 120Hz video wirelessly

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV and listen for free

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV and listen for free

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.