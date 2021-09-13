 large image

Sennheiser’s CX Plus True Wireless offers affordable ANC performance

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sennheiser followed up 2020’s affordable CX 400BT with the CX True Wireless, and we had been wondering whether the audio giant was going to launch a budget ANC model. Well, no need to wonder any more.

With the CX Plus True Wireless (£129.99), Sennheiser is offering competition to the likes of Beats, Cleer Audio and Urbanista in the cheap true wireless market, boasting active noise cancellation and Transparent Hearing features to both block out noise and filter it through for more situational awareness.

Why they’re hard to distinguish visually from the previous CX models, there have been a few changes under the hood aside from the addition of ANC and the transparency mode. Battery life is better than the CX 400BT but less than the CX True Wireless, with 24 hours of stamina offered.

Sennheiser CX Plus black

Wireless Bluetooth codecs cover SBC, AAC, aptX and now aptX Adaptive, so the Sennheisers can adjust the bitrate of audio streams to maintain a strong connection to the source even in busy signal areas. Smart pause means the earbuds stop music when they’re taken out of the ear and restart it when they’re placed back in.

Otherwise the breadth of features the Sennheiser is similar to the rest of the CX series. Water-resistance is rated at IPX4, touch controls are present for music playback, calls and the accessing a smartphone’s voice assistant. Bluetooth connectivity is 5.2 and the earbuds work with Sennheiser’s Smart Control app, which offers built-in EQ options with the choice of enabling the Bass Boost.

Audio is delivered via the CX Plus’ 7mm TrueResponse transducer for “deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble”. We imagine it to be similar to both the CX 400BT and CX True Wireless in its audio performance.

Priced at £129.99 – around £10 more than the recent CX True Wireless – the CX Plus True Wireless earbuds go on sale 28th September, and come in black and white options.

