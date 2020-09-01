The Sennheiser CX 400BT aim to conquer the mid-range area of the wireless earbuds market with superior audio performance.

The CX 400BT (£169) are Sennheiser’s latest true wireless offering, sitting well below the price of the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and aiming to offer an “astonishing performance” at a more affordable price.

The CX 400BT feature 7mm dynamic drivers, the same size driver units that also feature in the MOMENTUM TW2. Sennheiser say that the reason why they’ve chosen the same units is that the bespoke acoustic system delivers “high-fidelity stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble”.

There’s no active noise cancellation on this pair, though battery life at 7 hours matches the premium TW2 earbuds. However, the case only delivers an extra two(ish) charges, for a total of twenty hours of listening.

Interaction is via touch controls on the end of each earbud, which can be customised through the app so users can define their preferred way of controlling audio, calls or voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. They’re also compatible with Sennheiser Smart Control app, so the user can tailor the audio to suit their tastes with the app’s built-in equaliser.

When making a call or accessing the voice assistants, the noise reduction microphones are there for crystal clear audio quality. Wireless connectivity is the latest tech in Bluetooth 5.1, and the CX 400BT support SBC, AAC and aptX codecs.

Available in black or white colours, Sennheiser say the headphones have been crafted so they can endure long periods of use without causing the listener discomfort. To put them in, all you need to do is insert them into the ear and twist to fit. Further eartips are provided in four sizes for a better fit/noise isolating seal should you need one.

The CX 400BT wireless earbuds will go on sale from September 15th for £169. Stay tuned to see what we think of the earbuds.

