Sennheiser Sport True earbuds will help mute your own body noises

Chris Smith

Sennheiser has announced a new set of true wireless earbuds, which can help nullify the sounds of your workout.

The new Sennheiser Sport True buds arrive with an Aware EQ mode that can help to reduce footsteps, or even your own breathing. There’s no active noise cancelling tech, but the mode can prevent those distracting stomps and oxygen-sucking sounds from leaking in, while still alerting wearers to ambient noise from traffic, for example.

Sennheiser also says it’s possible to customise the EQ with various settings depending on the external sound you like to let in.

“Open ear adapters for situational awareness so you can stay in tune with the world and closed ear adapters for passive noise cancellation to block distractions so you can focus on your workout,” the company says. “Choose an Open ear adapter style to stay aware of your surroundings but at the same time minimise body-borne noise, like hearing your own breathing or footsteps. Or simply switch to an insulating Closed ear adapter that blocks outside sound for an immersive audio experience.”

They are also the company’s first buds to arrive with a wingtip design to keep them firmly in place as you run or life weights. It’s this feature and the IP54 rating that differentiates this model from the company’s CX True Wireless buds that aren’t certified for dust resistance.

However, that does mean the buds retain the 7mm dynamic driver, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 support and compatibility with the SBC, AAC and aptX codecs. You’ll get up to nine hours of battery life from a single charge, while the charging case offers another 18 hours, for 27 in total.

The Sennheiser Sport True earbuds are available to pre-order in the UK now ahead of the May 3 release date. They cost £120.

