Sennheiser offers glimpse of new Momentum 4 wireless over-ears

Sennheiser has revealed that its flagship Momentum 4 wireless over-ears are coming soon with a preview of what’s to come.

It’s been a busy year for flagship headphones. Bose launched the QC45 in 2021, Technics brought the A800 and Sony with their brand new WH-1000XM5. It’s now the turn of Sennheiser to tempt audio lovers with its Momentum 4.

Details are light at this stage with Sennheiser keeping its cards close to its chest, only releasing glimpses of the headphones themselves. The German audio brand has said that the latest model will benefit from an all-new design that offers “exceptional comfort”, lightweight and optimised for acoustic performance with deep cushioned earpads to help long listening sessions sail by.

Sennheiser says its also taken a massive leap in battery life, rated at 60 hours, which is double what you get from Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and 10 hours more than Technics EAH-A800.

The drivers used are a 42mm transducer system that Sennheiser claims delivers “brilliant dynamics, clarity, and musicality for exceptional high-fidelity sound.” The speakers have been angled to ensure that sound is channelled slightly from the front to the user’s ears to present a more natural soundstage.

Adaptive Noise Cancellation also features as part of feature list but Sennheiser hasn’t gone into much more detail than that about what its new headphone is bringing to the market. What it has revealed certainly sounds like an enticing prospect, and we’ve already been impressed by the company’s Momentum True Wireless 3, so here’s hoping for more of the same.

There’s no mention of price, but the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless over-ears are due to go on sale August 2022.