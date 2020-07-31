The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM3 both offer superb audio quality in a true wireless form. But which set of earbuds offers the most for your money?

Both Sennheiser and Sony earbuds received glowing recommendations from us, but they’re rather distinct from one another, so where do their strengths and weaknesses lie? We’ve put the two earbuds head-to-head to help you decide which pair is right for you.

Read on to find out which pair reigned supreme.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Price

If you pick up the Momentum TW2 directly from Sennheiser, they’ll set you back £279. Likewise, Sony charges £220 for its WF-1000XM3 earbuds.

Luckily, you can find discounts on both by shopping elsewhere online. Right now, the most affordable listings are on eBay. You can pick up the Momentum True Wireless 2 for £249 and the WF-1000XM3 for £125 through the online marketplace – that’s nearly half off for the Sony pair.

Regardless of where you go, the WF-1000XM3 are generally the more affordable of the two.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Design

The Momentum True Wireless 2 are small, weighing just 6g each. They come in two colour variations, black and white, with silver touch panels on the end. The panels are responsive to touch, and allow the wearer to control the tunes with a tap. The ergonomic shape of the earbuds means the fit is snug enough to seal out external noise, and should also fit across a wider range of ear shapes. With an IPX4 rating, they should easily withstand any splashes from rain/water.

The WF-1000XM3 are small, but not as subtle than the Sennheiser pair. The shape is more bulbous rectangular, extending out from the ear and they’re heavier at 8.5g each ear. The earbuds are available in black and silver, with a touch panel (which can be customised) at the end of each bud. There is no volume control on the buds themselves, so you’ll need to this on your mobile device. Unlike the Sennheiser, the Sony don’t have a IP rating.

The Sennheisers come out on top here due to their lightweight design and water resistance certification, though whether you prefer their style is ultimately down to personal preference.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Features

While the ANC on the Sennheiser isn’t the strongest, but combined with the seal they’re skilled enough to cancel out most sounds. To hear what’s around you, the Transparent Hearing mode allows the wearer to focus on their surroundings.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 support SBC, AAC and aptX codecs, and use Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. They’re also compatible with Sennheiser’s Smart Control app (Android/iOS), which allows users to tweak voice prompts, touch controls and equaliser settings.

The Sennheisers have a battery life of seven hours in the earbuds, and 28 hours in total with the charging case. The earbuds can be fully charged in 90 minutes via USB-C, and quick-charging offers 90 minutes of music after 10 minutes plugged in.

The WF-1000XM3 feature ANC and are kitted out with Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip – the same one in the award-winning WH-1000XM3. As with the True Wireless 2, the WF-1000XM3 combine ANC with a snug fit to block out noise more effectively than their opponent. Sony’s intelligent Adaptive Sound Control means the earbuds adjust themselves to the demands of the environment on the go, so ANC levels will be adapted for best performance.

The Sonys feature two 6mm drivers, there’s the DSEE HX feature for digital upscaling of sound and connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0. There’s no support for aptX, so it misses out on higher-quality Bluetooth streaming. Like the Sennheisers, the listening experience can be customised in the Headphone App. The app also lets the user play around with equaliser and quality settings, the strength of ANC and more.

As far as battery goes, the Sonys offer 6 hours and 24 hours – less than Sennheisers. Switch ANC off and it can be stretched out to 32 hours. Just like the Sennheisers, 90 minutes of listening can be had from a swift 10-minute charge.

The Sennheisers put up a good fight, with longer battery life and support for aptX. However, if noise cancellation is the priority, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the winners as they have the stronger ANC performance. We also found that ANC on the Sennheisers taxed battery life, which is something to consider if you travel a lot.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Sound

The Momentum True Wireless 2 offer a rich and textured sound. Compared to the WF-1000XM3, the earbuds are more spacious, offering warmer and deeper bass where required. The treble is packed with detail and the stereo imaging is impressive. The timing could be sharper and dynamically it could be more hard felt, but these earbuds are expressive and full of energy.

The WF-1000XM3 outperform the Sennheisers in the midrange, and their spot on timing and powerful sound beats the competition. The Sonys are probably more versatile, performing well across countless genres from jazz to punk rock to classical compositions. The bass is smooth and textured too, but never overpowering.

This is a tough choice as both headphones perform fantastically. If you preference is for audio to have some punch, the Sony edges it, but we’d actually call this a draw.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Verdict

Both the Momentum True Wireless 2 and the WF-1000XM3 are impressive little buds. Which pair you go for buy depends on what you’re looking for from a pair of headphones.

If you want a lightweight pair of earbuds that offer plenty of playtime, maintain a strong connection and sound fantastic, you can’t go wrong with the Sennheiser pair.

However, the Sony would get the win, but it’s a tough battle. At half the price of the Sennheisers (if you can find the pair online), the WF-1000XM3 offer strong ANC and versatile sound that’s so far proved difficult to beat.

