The awesome-sounding Sennheiser HD1 headphones are 50% off for Black Friday US

Traditionally speaking opting for Bluetooth has meant sacrificing audio quality, but the Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones laugh in the face of that tradition.

The Bluetooth 4.0 noise cancelling headphones also use NFC for instant pairing to smart devices and support for delivering hi-def audio wirelessly thanks to the support for the new AptX codec.

And, on Black Friday, they’re just $199 in the United States. That’s half price for those keeping score at home. Amazon is offering the discount on these active noise cancelling headphones right now.

Buy now: Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones for $199.95 (save $200)

They sound incredible, offering well balanced audio without that overt focus on bass you get with the fashion brand headphones. The battery will last for a solid 20 hours and they’re super light and comfortable to wear, if you fancy putting that to the test.

Of course, there’s also the option to add a 3.5mm cable for wired listening if the you prefer to be hooked up to the stereo system, while kicking back in the comfiest chair in the room. There’s also built-in microphones making it possible to chat on the phone in between enjoying those orchestral movie soundtracks.

These headphones are rivals to cans like the Bose QC3 and the B&W PX models. However, at this price, this might be your best shot at near-audiophile-grade sound without breaking the bank. Considering the Sennheiser headphones started at $500 when they were first released, this is an even better offer. What are you waiting for!

