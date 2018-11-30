Black Friday serves up some of the very best headphone deals around, and you won’t find many better than this £90 price slash on the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition wireless headphones. It’s back for one last day to celebrate the end of Amazon’s Cyber Week. So this really is your last chance to bag a bargain.
It’s no great secret that Sennheiser makes high-quality audio gear, and one of the first real Black Friday UK deals to break cover see its HD 4.50 wireless Sennheiser Black Friday deal price slashes wireless headphones by £90 cans discounted to just £90.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition Black Friday Deal
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black
Save £90 on these premium Sennheiser wireless headphones with ANC – 50% off for Black Friday only
That’s a simply phenomenal 50% price cut and a total saving of £90 – the RRP is £180, for reference. We’ve price checked this deal, too, and Amazon’s previous low price was approximately £150 in August, so this is certified as Black Friday fresh.
We’ve always held Sennheiser headphones in high regard, and these particular wireless cans enjoy a 4/5 star cumulative review score on Amazon, with Verified Reviewer Howard commenting: “I really enjoy listening to music through these headphones, the sound has depth and quality. They also block out all the background noise that can sometimes affect your enjoyment.”
These Special Edition cans come with an Amazon exclusive Matte Black finish and feature Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC), aptX technology, and a battery life of up to 19 hours – plus a 2-year warranty for your peace of mind.
The ultra-comfortable ear cups feature controls for track and volume changing, too, making these perfect for audio buffs, commuters and anyone who wants to gain a new appreciation of their music.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition Black Friday Deal
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black
Save £90 on these premium Sennheiser wireless headphones with ANC – 50% off for Black Friday only
More Black Friday content
The best Black Friday deals still going
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 30GB (up from 25GB) of data, 3 months of BT Sports and 6 months of Apple Music on EE. Fantastic value.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for £36 a month and 100GB of data? Yes, please. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.