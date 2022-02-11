 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sendy Audio has unveiled its new Apollo headphones

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Chinese headphone maker Sendy Audio has announced its latest pair of over-ears: the Sendy Audio Apollo. 

The Apollo are an open-back, over-ear pair of headphones with a large 68mm diaphragm, an eye-catching steel mesh sun design and a glossy rosewood finish. 

Sendy uses traditional handicraft production techniques to create all of its headphones and the Apollo is no exception. 

This pair feature a black and nickel-coloured steel mesh housing cover, decorated with a design that resembles the sun and its rays, giving the headphones their “Apollo” name. The mesh is also layered in a way that helps improve the sound quality, offering more than just aesthetics. 

The mesh is surrounded by a ring of rosewood, which Sendy will carve, sand, polish, paint and dry, before coating each housing with a high gloss treatment to help the headphones shine. 

Sendy Audio Apollo steel mesh

The headband atop is covered with goat skin, while the earpads are built from memory foam and high protein materials for a soft and comfortable over-ear design. The earpads are also detachable so they can easily be replaced when they eventually wear down. 

Despite all of the above, the headphones remain lightweight at just 395g. 

Inside the headphones is a 68mm planar magnetic driver, consisting of two magnetics and two coils on either side of the diaphragm. According to Sendy, this arrangement results in excellent electroacoustic energy efficiency conversion, very low distortion and great sound reproduction. 

The material in the diaphragm also allows for natural vocals and solid bass, with the frequency capable of reaching 40KHz for bright treble, with lots of detail and a clean soundstage.

The Apollo are available to buy from Sendy Audio now with an RRP of $449. The headphones come with a leather carrying bag, a hemp bag, a 4.4mm to 3.5mm adapter and a braided cable in the box.

You might like…

Best Wireless Headphones 2022: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2022: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.