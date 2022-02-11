Sendy Audio has unveiled its new Apollo headphones

Chinese headphone maker Sendy Audio has announced its latest pair of over-ears: the Sendy Audio Apollo.

The Apollo are an open-back, over-ear pair of headphones with a large 68mm diaphragm, an eye-catching steel mesh sun design and a glossy rosewood finish.

Sendy uses traditional handicraft production techniques to create all of its headphones and the Apollo is no exception.

This pair feature a black and nickel-coloured steel mesh housing cover, decorated with a design that resembles the sun and its rays, giving the headphones their “Apollo” name. The mesh is also layered in a way that helps improve the sound quality, offering more than just aesthetics.

The mesh is surrounded by a ring of rosewood, which Sendy will carve, sand, polish, paint and dry, before coating each housing with a high gloss treatment to help the headphones shine.

The headband atop is covered with goat skin, while the earpads are built from memory foam and high protein materials for a soft and comfortable over-ear design. The earpads are also detachable so they can easily be replaced when they eventually wear down.

Despite all of the above, the headphones remain lightweight at just 395g.

Inside the headphones is a 68mm planar magnetic driver, consisting of two magnetics and two coils on either side of the diaphragm. According to Sendy, this arrangement results in excellent electroacoustic energy efficiency conversion, very low distortion and great sound reproduction.

The material in the diaphragm also allows for natural vocals and solid bass, with the frequency capable of reaching 40KHz for bright treble, with lots of detail and a clean soundstage.

The Apollo are available to buy from Sendy Audio now with an RRP of $449. The headphones come with a leather carrying bag, a hemp bag, a 4.4mm to 3.5mm adapter and a braided cable in the box.