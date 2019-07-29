Sega Mega Drive Mini UK release date delayed – here’s the latest

If you’re champing at the bit to play the original Sonic The Hedgehog, well there’s hundreds of ways to do it. Phone, laptop, Raspberry Pi, games consoles and everything in between.

However, we’re kind of looking forward to taking the spiky blue bugger for a quite literal spin on the official Sega Mega Drive Mini, due out this autumn, on those three button unwieldy controllers.

Well, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer for the pleasure of enjoying Sonic and the rest of the 40 classic games on the officially-branded 16-bit redo. Sega says the launch date in Europe and the Middle East has been pumped back to October 4, two weeks on from the originally-announced September 19. Boo and hiss.

The former console giant says there have been “unavoidable logistical challenges” in the two territories. That suggests it’s a supply chain issue rather than any problems with the surely-completed device.

Related: Best Raspberry Pi projects

Sega says it appreciates everyone’s patience ahead of the launch of the console, which comes pre-loaded with 40 classic games, a pair of bonus titles, a USB power cable and a HDMI cable.

The company confirmed the full list of games in June, adding Virtua Fighter 2, Alisia Dragoon, Monster World IV, Kid Chameleon, Road Rash II, Eternal Champions, Columns, Dynamite Headdy, Strider, and Light Crusader to the existing line-up.

Personally speaking, we’re delighted to see Road Rash II make the cut and can’t wait to start thrashing away at fellow motorcyclists with chains and send them crashing into oncoming traffic.

The other 30 tiles already confirmed by Sega were: Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Beyond Oasis, Golden Axe, Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium, Sonic the Hedgehog, Spinball, Vectorman, Wonder Boy in Monster World, Earthworm Jim, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse, World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Contra: Hard Corps, Streets of Rage 2, Thunder Force III, Super Fantasy Zone, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Landstalker, Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes.

It’s costs £69.99, when it arrives… a couple of weeks late.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More