The SEGA Mega Drive Mini is real and launching this year

Sega has announced the Sega Mega Drive Mini, and it’s set to release some time this year.

Little is known about the console, but following Nintendo’s enormous success with the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini (and hopefully, an upcoming N64 Classic Mini), Sega has finally jumped on board to offer fans a miniaturised version of its own iconic retro console.

The console was announced in Japan to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the system, during Sega FES, and the name isn’t actually confirmed as yet, with a tweet confirming the hardware’s existence describing its current name as “tentative”:

Trusted Reviews has compiled what information we currently have, as well as a wishlist of what we want to see from the machine.

Sega Mega Drive Mini Release Date – When’s it out?

We don’t know yet. All Sega has confirmed is that the console is arriving in 2018. We expect more information to crop up from the company in the near future.

Sega Mega Drive Mini Price – How much will it cost?

No price was announced at the console’s unveiling, however we do have Sega’s rivals as a measuring stick.

The NES Classic Mini cost £69.99 at launch, while the SNES Classic Mini was £10 more and came with an additional controller in the box.

Hopefully the Sega Mega Drive Mini will be similarly priced, if not cheaper, to compete with Nintendo’s offerings.

Sega Mega Drive Mini Games – What’s in the box?

No games have been confirmed for the console as yet, but we can safely assume that all of Sega’s first party titles will make it onto the little unit.

That means we can expect all the Sonic games, Golden Axe, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes, the Streets of Rage series, Comix Zone and many more.

Sega Mega Drive Mini Wishlist – What we want from the console

Longer cables

Nintendo’s miniature retro consoles include controllers that, while lovingly nostalgic, include cables which are far too short. The SNES Classic Mini rectified this somewhat with slightly longer cables, but in the era of wireless technology, it’s still not good enough.

Two controllers in the box

Nintendo fixed this flaw in the SNES Classic Mini, but having two controllers in the box is essential. These classic consoles thrived on couch co-op gaming, and being able to enjoy that straight away without paying an additional fee is what players want.

Third party games

While Sega has a solid first-party lineup of games, Sega had such an incredibly strong third party offering on the Mega Drive that having partnerships for the console would be brilliant. World of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Aladdin, Micro Machines, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Desert Strike. The console isn’t complete without these games.

Make it compatible with cartridges

There are many retro gaming enthusiasts who continue to buy old-school consoles and the games to go with them. If customers could expand the gaming library that comes with the machine with actual physical games bought from car boot sales and retro gaming stores, that’d be a huge ace up Sega’s sleeve that Nintendo doesn’t currently offer with its retro consoles.

