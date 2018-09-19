Sega Mega Drive Mini delayed, but UK and US release confirmed

On a single day, the retro gaming gods giveth and the retro gaming gods taketh away. The good news is Sony announced the PlayStation Classic will be here in early December. The bad news is the Sega Mega Drive Mini won’t be joining in the festive fun.

In a post on Twitter, Sega confirmed the 16-bit reboot has been delayed until 2019 in Japan. The translated post says Sega needs the time to review both the design of the device and the hardware itself.

However, in better news, Sega has confirmed the machine will see a release in Europe, and also in the United States under its stateside monicker Genesis. Unfortunately, Sega did not take the opportunity to confirm which games, or how many of them, will be baked into the console’s hard drive.

It’s also unclear whether or not the cartridge slot will be functional, enabling old school gamers to jump into the attack and retrieve those dusty Streets of Rage titles.

This isn’t the first reboot of the Mega Drive, by any stretch. There are other options out there, such as the licensed consoles from ATGames. That firm is scheduled to be involved in the production of this hardware too, but its Genesis Flashback console was poorly-received from a critical perspective.

However, this is gearing up to be a proper first-party release and is naturally generating a little more excitement than other attempts to capture some 16-bit nostalgia. The 2018 release was supposed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the consoles launch in Japan, but let’s hope Sega can get it right when the Mega Drive Mini eventually arrives sometime in 2019.

