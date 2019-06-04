All Sega Mega Drive Mini games confirmed, with some big surprises

Sega has confirmed the full line-up of games for the Mega Drive Mini retro console – due out this year – and is throwing a pair of bonus titles into the mix.

The miniature console, which will be released in September 2019, was scheduled to have 40 classic games built-in, but Sega is boosting the total to 42, with a couple of surprising additions to the line-up.

The first is Tetris, which has us befuddled somewhat. It was never officially released for the Mega Drive and was cancelled over licensing confusion. The company released Columns instead. However, both Columns and Tetris will be present on the Mega Drive Mini nonetheless.

Another somewhat surprising addition is a port of Darius, which was also never released on Sega’s 16 bit console. The final 10 games added to the line-up will certainly be more familiar to those who lived for the classic console that gave us Sonic, and so much more.

They are as follows: Virtua Fighter 2, Alisia Dragoon, Monster World IV, Kid Chameleon, Road Rash II, Eternal Champions, Columns, Dynamite Headdy, Strider, and Light Crusader.

Personally speaking, we’re delighted to see Road Rash II make the cut and can’t wait to start thrashing away at fellow motorcyclists with chains and send them crashing into oncoming traffic.

The other 30 tiles already confirmed by Sega were: Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Beyond Oasis, Golden Axe, Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium, Sonic the Hedgehog, Spinball, Vectorman, Wonder Boy in Monster World, Earthworm Jim, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse, World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Contra: Hard Corps, Streets of Rage 2, Thunder Force III, Super Fantasy Zone, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Landstalker, Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes.

Arguably the Mega Drive / Genesis line-up tops the titles sitting within the Super Nintendo Classic pre-cursor, but that’ll likely come down to the Sega vs Nintendo loyalties of the respective gamers.

The console is already available for pre-order and will cost £69.99/$79.99 when it arrives on September 19. The console comes with a pair of wired, three button control pads.