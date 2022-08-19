Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 confirmed for UK with these 60 games

Here’s the news retro gamers have been waiting for. The Sega Media Drive Mini 2 is indeed coming to Europe later this year with more than sixty classic games to enjoy.

In a tweet from Sega this morning, the company confirmed the 16-bit Mega Drive Mini 2 will be available to European gamers on October 27. That’s the same day as the Genesis Mini arrives in the United States.

The console, which is based upon the design of the second-generation Mega Drive that launched in the UK in 1993, includes games from the Sega CD too as well as some previously unreleased bonus games.

Among the games built in to the system are Streets of Rage 3, Golden Axe 2, Sonic 3D Blast, Outrun, Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers and Earthworm Jim 2.

The price and pre-order details are yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you posted. The full list of titles is as follows:

Mega Drive games

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Sega CD games

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)

Final Fight CD (Sega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker (Sega CD)

Night Trap (Sega CD)

Robo Aleste (Sega CD)

Sewer Shark (Sega CD)

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic The Hedgehog CD (Sega CD)

The Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)

Bonus games