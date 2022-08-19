Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 confirmed for UK with these 60 games
Here’s the news retro gamers have been waiting for. The Sega Media Drive Mini 2 is indeed coming to Europe later this year with more than sixty classic games to enjoy.
In a tweet from Sega this morning, the company confirmed the 16-bit Mega Drive Mini 2 will be available to European gamers on October 27. That’s the same day as the Genesis Mini arrives in the United States.
The console, which is based upon the design of the second-generation Mega Drive that launched in the UK in 1993, includes games from the Sega CD too as well as some previously unreleased bonus games.
Among the games built in to the system are Streets of Rage 3, Golden Axe 2, Sonic 3D Blast, Outrun, Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers and Earthworm Jim 2.
The price and pre-order details are yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you posted. The full list of titles is as follows:
Mega Drive games
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Sega CD games
- Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)
- Final Fight CD (Sega CD)
- Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)
- Night Striker (Sega CD)
- Night Trap (Sega CD)
- Robo Aleste (Sega CD)
- Sewer Shark (Sega CD)
- Shining Force CD (Sega CD)
- Silpheed (Sega CD)
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD (Sega CD)
- The Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)
Bonus games
- Devi & Pii
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun